Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

LPD is asking for witnesses to come forward on recent car crash

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has confirmed 62-year-old Jennie Mangold lost her life in the crash, while the other three people involved are still receiving medical treatment.

Officials with the Lawton Police Department said Mangold was alone in her vehicle, while three people were in the other car. They’re still investigating the cause of the car crash.

“When it comes to an investigation of this magnitude, obviously this is a very big catastrophe. What we need right now is the communities patience cooperation in a situation like this. When officers arrived on scene there were upwards of 50 people there with only 4 or 5 coming forward with a statement,” Grubbs said.

They’re asking for people who were there or know facts about the crash to give official statements.

“My job as public information officer is to scour the Facebook, Twitter, social Media like that. I have seen several wrong accounts of what happened that night, several people have the stories wrong. So what we really need is those that know things for facts to come forward and give that information to the Lawton Police Department,” he said.

Since the intersection isn’t as busy as many others, he said they don’t have any cameras covering that section.

“We are trying to expand our reach to see which direction they were coming from and checking cameras at the other intersections but it’s going to be a needle in a haystack until we get more witnesses,” he said.

“I will say if you come forward and tells us the story we already know all you are doing is confirming a story. So, one amount of information is going to be useless in a situation like this. If you were there if you have the information please come forward because it will aid us in finding out the truth of the indecent,” he said.

One of the three people in the other vehicle is in the ICU at OU medical.

Also, the officer involved in a car crash on the way to this scene is okay and at home recovering and so is the other person involved.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton,...
Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD confirms one death from Saturday night wreck, releases name
A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk.
New Pill Targeting Minors
The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD Traffic Unit investigating Saturday night wreck
Blackout Rucking Crew got together Saturday morning to clean Ferris Ave.
Lawton rucking crew cleans Ferris Ave.

Latest News

its free and open to the public
Cameron Psychology clinic now open
Interview: Fort Sill Retiree Council Previews Retiree Appreciation Days Event
Interview: Fort Sill Retiree Council Previews Upcoming Retiree Appreciation Days Event
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 08/29/22
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 08/29/2022