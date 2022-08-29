LPD is asking for witnesses to come forward on recent car crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has confirmed 62-year-old Jennie Mangold lost her life in the crash, while the other three people involved are still receiving medical treatment.

Officials with the Lawton Police Department said Mangold was alone in her vehicle, while three people were in the other car. They’re still investigating the cause of the car crash.

“When it comes to an investigation of this magnitude, obviously this is a very big catastrophe. What we need right now is the communities patience cooperation in a situation like this. When officers arrived on scene there were upwards of 50 people there with only 4 or 5 coming forward with a statement,” Grubbs said.

They’re asking for people who were there or know facts about the crash to give official statements.

“My job as public information officer is to scour the Facebook, Twitter, social Media like that. I have seen several wrong accounts of what happened that night, several people have the stories wrong. So what we really need is those that know things for facts to come forward and give that information to the Lawton Police Department,” he said.

Since the intersection isn’t as busy as many others, he said they don’t have any cameras covering that section.

“We are trying to expand our reach to see which direction they were coming from and checking cameras at the other intersections but it’s going to be a needle in a haystack until we get more witnesses,” he said.

“I will say if you come forward and tells us the story we already know all you are doing is confirming a story. So, one amount of information is going to be useless in a situation like this. If you were there if you have the information please come forward because it will aid us in finding out the truth of the indecent,” he said.

One of the three people in the other vehicle is in the ICU at OU medical.

Also, the officer involved in a car crash on the way to this scene is okay and at home recovering and so is the other person involved.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.