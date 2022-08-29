Expert Connections
LPD Traffic Unit investigating Saturday night wreck

By Cheyenne Cole and Pepper Purpura
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured multiple people Saturday night to come forward to help with the investigation.

Law enforcement shut down northeast Cache Road and Flowermound for several hours this weekend as they investigated.

Around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, a vehicle crashed into a power pole, sparking a grassfire and knocking out electricity for hours for at least 1300 PSO customers who live in the area.

We’re also hearing from a man who lives near where it all happened.

Frank Simon said he was at home when one of the vehicles crashed through his back fence.

He lost power for the rest of the night.

”I heard a loud boom, made my way to the door, the lights were flickering and by the time I got back in the power was off,” Simon said.

PSO replaced the pole Sunday.

It’s unknown how many people were injured and their condition. We also haven’t been told what caused the wreck yet.

The Lawton Police Department’s Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs told 7News we should expect to have an update Monday.

KSWO will report information as it’s provided to us by officials.

