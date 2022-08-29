Oklahoma Beef Council and the OBI to offer free hot dogs to donors

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In an effort to up donations, the Oklahoma Beef Council will offer free hot dogs to anyone who donates blood this week.

It will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. this Thursday and Friday at the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

They will also offer OU or OSU shirts for donors, plus the chance to win a steak dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse, a 20-dollar gas card, or a vintage OBI t-shirt.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.