Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Oklahoma Beef Council and the OBI to offer free hot dogs to donors

In an effort to up donations, the Oklahoma Beef Council will offer free hot dogs to anyone who...
In an effort to up donations, the Oklahoma Beef Council will offer free hot dogs to anyone who donates blood this week(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In an effort to up donations, the Oklahoma Beef Council will offer free hot dogs to anyone who donates blood this week.

It will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. this Thursday and Friday at the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

They will also offer OU or OSU shirts for donors, plus the chance to win a steak dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse, a 20-dollar gas card, or a vintage OBI t-shirt.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton,...
Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD confirms one death from Saturday night wreck, releases name
A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk.
New Pill Targeting Minors
The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD Traffic Unit investigating Saturday night wreck
Blackout Rucking Crew got together Saturday morning to clean Ferris Ave.
Lawton rucking crew cleans Ferris Ave.

Latest News

On Thursday, Airmen from Altus Air Force Base traded in their wings for saddles, as they...
Altus Air Force Base celebrates 23rd annual Cattle Drive
The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will be holding a concert this weekend, bringing popular...
Interview: Lawton Philharmonic presents Classic Pops concert
7News spoke with Yvonne Landmark, the Lawton Business Women’s president, and Caitlin Gatlin, a...
Interview: Lawton Business Women’s Gala Seeking Sponsors
Bluepeak Logo
Bluepeak announces partial completion of Altus fiber internet expansion