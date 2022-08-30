Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents are invited to attend the upcoming Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, September 24 at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton.

The event begins with a celebration starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Promise Garden ceremony and walk at 10 a.m.

According to officials with the Alzheimer’s Association, the walk is held every year in over 600 communities nationwide, and is touted as being the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Participants are invited to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s by participating in the Promise Garden ceremony, which officials said is “a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease.”

The colors of the Promise Garden flowers help to represent the participants’ connections to the disease and their reasons for walking to end Alzheimer’s.

Sandi Pellow, chapter executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter said they are especially excited about this year’s event.

“We are thrilled to be back in Lawton this year at Elmer Thomas Park,” said Sandi Pellow, chapter executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter. “Our committee and staff are working hard to create an experience that is meaningful and inspiring for all our teams and participants.”

Officials said there are currently more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, which is a leading cause of death in the U.S.

