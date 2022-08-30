Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to Elmer Thomas Park

Lawton residents are invited to attend the upcoming Alzheimer's Association Walk to End...
Lawton residents are invited to attend the upcoming Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® on Saturday, September 24 at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents are invited to attend the upcoming Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, September 24 at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton.

The event begins with a celebration starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Promise Garden ceremony and walk at 10 a.m.

According to officials with the Alzheimer’s Association, the walk is held every year in over 600 communities nationwide, and is touted as being the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Participants are invited to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s by participating in the Promise Garden ceremony, which officials said is “a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease.”

The colors of the Promise Garden flowers help to represent the participants’ connections to the disease and their reasons for walking to end Alzheimer’s.

Sandi Pellow, chapter executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter said they are especially excited about this year’s event.

“We are thrilled to be back in Lawton this year at Elmer Thomas Park,” said Sandi Pellow, chapter executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter. “Our committee and staff are working hard to create an experience that is meaningful and inspiring for all our teams and participants.”

Officials said there are currently more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, which is a leading cause of death in the U.S.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD confirms one death from Saturday night wreck, releases name
LPD is asking for witnesses to come forward on recent car crash
LPD is asking for witnesses to come forward on recent car crash
Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton,...
Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD Traffic Unit investigating Saturday night wreck
Today will be muggy as feels like temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 90s and low...
First Alert Forecast: Showers/ Storms Likely this Afternoon | 8/29AM

Latest News

In announcement released Tuesday, the alumna announced a new Student Wellness Center Director,...
Cameron University alumna announces new Student Wellness Center Director
MacArthur High School JROTC is excited to announce an upcoming Car Wash Fundraiser, which will...
MacArthur HS JROTC to host Car Wash Fundraiser
7News was joined by Lynn Null and Brandi Sims who gave us more information on the Southwest...
Interview: Southwest Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit
Interview: Fort Sill Retiree Council Previews Retiree Appreciation Days Event
Interview: Fort Sill Retiree Council Previews Upcoming Retiree Appreciation Days Event