Application now available for City of Lawton Elk Hunt 2022

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Applications for the City of Lawton’s Elk Hunt are now available to local residents, according to officials with the City of Lawton.

The drawing for the hunt will be held at 4:15 p.m. on September 21 at the Lakes and Land Commission Meeting at the Owens Multi-purpose Center.

The first hunt takes place October 6 through 9, and the second will be held December 8 through 11.

There are a few changes that local hunters should be aware of when applying this year.

If a hunter drew or tagged an elk on City of Lawton property in 2019, 2020, or 2021, they are not eligible for the hunt.

The application fee has also changed and is now $25.

All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m., September 16 at the City of Lawton’s City Clerk’s Office at 212 SW 9th Street or the Parks and Recreation Lakes Division at 23510 State Highway 58.

For more information, or to apply online, click here.

