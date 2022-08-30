Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Cameron University alumna announces new Student Wellness Center Director

In announcement released Tuesday, the alumna announced a new Student Wellness Center Director,...
In announcement released Tuesday, the alumna announced a new Student Wellness Center Director, Jennifer Glover-Rowland, MS, LPC.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In announcement released Tuesday, the alumna announced a new Student Wellness Center Director, Jennifer Glover-Rowland, MS, LPC.

Glover-Rowland , a CU alumna, will now be responsible for the administration and oversight of programs and personnel at the center.

Officials hope Glover-Rowland will continue to ensure the efficent, equitable, and student-centered delivery of acute behavioral and medical services to students.

Glover-Rowland will also be expected to oversee program planning and compliance, departmental budgeting, assessment, and meeting the wellness needs of students.

A Licensed Professional Counselor since 2001, Glover-Rowland, has served as the Commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Heath for the State of Arkansas and the director of Substance Abuse Services.

Glover-Rowland has served as a member on numerous boards and commissions across Oklahoma and Arkansas, while also serving as a behavioral health policy clinical consultant for Oklahoma, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, North Dakota, Florida and New York as well as the Chickasaw Nation, the Comanche Nation and numerous other entities.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD confirms one death from Saturday night wreck, releases name
LPD is asking for witnesses to come forward on recent car crash
LPD is asking for witnesses to come forward on recent car crash
Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton,...
Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD Traffic Unit investigating Saturday night wreck
Today will be muggy as feels like temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 90s and low...
First Alert Forecast: Showers/ Storms Likely this Afternoon | 8/29AM

Latest News

Lawton residents are invited to attend the upcoming Alzheimer's Association Walk to End...
Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to Elmer Thomas Park
MacArthur High School JROTC is excited to announce an upcoming Car Wash Fundraiser, which will...
MacArthur HS JROTC to host Car Wash Fundraiser
Some could see another round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon
First Alert Forecast | 8/30AM
7News was joined by Lynn Null and Brandi Sims who gave us more information on the Southwest...
Interview: Southwest Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit