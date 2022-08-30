Cameron University alumna announces new Student Wellness Center Director

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In announcement released Tuesday, the alumna announced a new Student Wellness Center Director, Jennifer Glover-Rowland, MS, LPC.

Glover-Rowland , a CU alumna, will now be responsible for the administration and oversight of programs and personnel at the center.

Officials hope Glover-Rowland will continue to ensure the efficent, equitable, and student-centered delivery of acute behavioral and medical services to students.

Glover-Rowland will also be expected to oversee program planning and compliance, departmental budgeting, assessment, and meeting the wellness needs of students.

A Licensed Professional Counselor since 2001, Glover-Rowland, has served as the Commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Heath for the State of Arkansas and the director of Substance Abuse Services.

Glover-Rowland has served as a member on numerous boards and commissions across Oklahoma and Arkansas, while also serving as a behavioral health policy clinical consultant for Oklahoma, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, North Dakota, Florida and New York as well as the Chickasaw Nation, the Comanche Nation and numerous other entities.

