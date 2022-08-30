First Alert Forecast | 8/30AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast to east winds at 10 to 15mph. With enough moisture overhead, similar to yesterday, some could see another round of showers and thunderstorms. Timing looks to be the mid afternoon with all activity coming to an end after sunset tonight. Storms are capable of producing 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. The strongest of storms will also produce heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding concerns.

A cold front will advance south today and with drier air behind the front, this will limit moisture in the upper-levels of the atmosphere resulting in storm chances coming to an end with the arrival of the frontal passage.

Wednesday will start off with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s with some clouds. Look for a mix of sun and clouds all day long tomorrow with highs staying in the mid 90s. North east to east winds at 5 to 15mph. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible again Wednesday with highest coverage across our north Texas.

Temperature wise, Thursday will stay in the low to mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph. As a disturbance moves across the northern Rockies/ central Plains, this will allow for precipitation chances to spread back north on Thursday. While there’s a bit of disagreement on intensity/ coverage of the rain, it’s a good idea to keep the rain gear on standby for now.

Rain chances look to be lower for Friday and through the weekend with daytime highs being seasonal for end of August- early September standards.

Have a great day! -LW

