Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Ford is raising the prices of its electric Mustangs

The new models have additional features like advanced driver assistance technology.
The new models have additional features like advanced driver assistance technology.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford is raising the prices of its electric Mustangs before the new models even get delivered.

The 2023 Mustang Mach-E rear-wheel drive base models will now be about $46,000, which is about $3,000 more than last year’s model.

The Mach EGT will increase from $62,000 to nearly $70,000.

The new models have additional features like advanced driver assistance technology.

Some also have an extended range battery pack, so drivers can go about 290 miles before needing a charge.

Ford said it is raising prices because of supply chain issues and evolving market conditions.

Orders for the new models open on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD confirms one death from Saturday night wreck, releases name
LPD is asking for witnesses to come forward on recent car crash
LPD is asking for witnesses to come forward on recent car crash
Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton,...
Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD Traffic Unit investigating Saturday night wreck
Today will be muggy as feels like temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 90s and low...
First Alert Forecast: Showers/ Storms Likely this Afternoon | 8/29AM

Latest News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Musk cites whistleblower as more reason to exit Twitter deal
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US to respond to request for special master for Trump docs
FILE PHOTO - AAA motor club says the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. dipped to...
US consumers more confident in August as gas prices dip
A 15-year-old boy had to have his arm amputated when it was severely injured as he attempted to...
Teen’s arm severed while reportedly attempting to ‘subway surf’
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south