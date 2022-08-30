Expert Connections
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, partner announce birth of child

Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa announced the birth of their first child.
Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa announced the birth of their first child.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) - Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has a new member in the huddle.

His partner, Nessa, announced on Instagram that she had the couple’s first child a few weeks ago.

The post included a picture of Nessa, Kaepernick and their child, whose gender was not revealed.

Kaepernick hasn’t taken the field since his last game with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2016 season.

He first garnered controversy in 2016 when he started to kneel during the pre-game national anthem.

The following year he filed a grievance against the NFL saying they were preventing him from playing.

He later settled the complaint.

