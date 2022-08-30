Expert Connections
Healthier Oklahoma Coalition hosts COVID-19 update, 4th booster shot

The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition hosted a virtual meeting this afternoon, via Zoom, to discuss current Covid-19 statistics in the state.
By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Health officials spoke on a variety of topics, but centered a lot of the discussion around the importance of getting the fourth booster shot.

According to the officials, a recent study, which focused on health care workers specifically, found that those with a fourth booster shot were better protected and the dose helped prevent breakout infections.

Before ending the virtual meeting, officials announced the coming availability of the new bivalent booster, which releases in the next few weeks.

