Interview: Gabriel’s House Founder Previews Upcoming Fundraiser

By Haley Wilson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gabriel’s House is an after-school program located in Duncan, created nearly 25 years ago to provide a safe and nurturing environment for at-risk youth.

7News spoke with the founder of Gabriel’s House, Bonnie Tally, about how it came to be, its impact on the community, and what to expect from their upcoming fundraiser.

At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 8th, at the New Hope Baptist Church located at 380 SW 42nd St in Duncan, OK, Gabriel’s House will host a Christian concert to help raise funds for a more permanent location.

Tickets for the concert will be available at the door and will cost twenty dollars.

For more information about Gabriel’s House and the fundraiser, you can visit their website here.

