MacArthur HS JROTC to host Car Wash Fundraiser

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - MacArthur High School JROTC is excited to announce an upcoming Car Wash Fundraiser, which will help to cover the group’s yearly costs including special travel events.

The car wash will take place on Saturday, September 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mark’s Convenience Store on Lee Boulevard.

They hope to use some of the funds to cover practice items, Drill meets, JROTC functions, and traveling events.

