PHOTOS: Farmer sets new record with 2,147-pound pumpkin at state fair

Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a 2,147-pound pumpkin.(Nick Swann)
By Tim Rockey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A farmer in Alaska recently won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at a popular state fair, setting a new record in the process.

KTUU reports Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history with a 2,147-pound giant pumpkin at the Alaska State Fair.

Officials with the fair said Marshall broke his own state record that was previously set in 2019 with a 2,051-pound pumpkin and took home the pumpkin title last year with a 1,603-pound pumpkin.

Dale Marshall broke his own record and set a new state record with this 2147.0 pound giant pumpkin!

Posted by Alaska State Fair on Monday, August 29, 2022

