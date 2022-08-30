Possible attempted child abduction in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department has announced a possible attempted child abduction which occurred recently near North Crain and Martha Street.

According to the report, a 12-year-old female was walking home from school when she noticed a vehicle driving past her slowly, possibly following her.

As she continued walking, the vehicle emerged from an alleyway and approached the child.

The suspect, a Hispanic male, offered the girl a ride home multiple times, but she refused,

She told the suspect she was almost home, and pointed out her family who was waiting patiently for her outside the home.

At that time, the suspect left the area, driving south on North Crain before turning east onto West Broadford Street.

Officials with the Altus Police Department described the suspect as a Hispanic male with facial hair and glasses, driving a white pickup truck with a faded reddish/orange strip on the hood.

If residents have any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121 or the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-TIPS (8477).

The original Facebook post by the Altus Police Department can be found below.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.