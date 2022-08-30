Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Possible attempted child abduction in Altus

The Altus Police Department has announced a possible attempted child abduction which occurred...
The Altus Police Department has announced a possible attempted child abduction which occurred recently near North Crain and Martha Street.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department has announced a possible attempted child abduction which occurred recently near North Crain and Martha Street.

According to the report, a 12-year-old female was walking home from school when she noticed a vehicle driving past her slowly, possibly following her.

As she continued walking, the vehicle emerged from an alleyway and approached the child.

The suspect, a Hispanic male, offered the girl a ride home multiple times, but she refused,

She told the suspect she was almost home, and pointed out her family who was waiting patiently for her outside the home.

At that time, the suspect left the area, driving south on North Crain before turning east onto West Broadford Street.

Officials with the Altus Police Department described the suspect as a Hispanic male with facial hair and glasses, driving a white pickup truck with a faded reddish/orange strip on the hood.

If residents have any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121 or the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-TIPS (8477).

The original Facebook post by the Altus Police Department can be found below.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD confirms one death from Saturday night wreck, releases name
LPD is asking for witnesses to come forward on recent car crash
LPD is asking for witnesses to come forward on recent car crash
Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton,...
Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD Traffic Unit investigating Saturday night wreck
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store

Latest News

First Responder’s mental health support
First Responder’s mental health support
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 08/30/22
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 08/30/22
Interview: Gabriel’s House Founder Previews Upcoming Fundraiser
Interview: Gabriel’s House Founder Previews Upcoming Fundraiser