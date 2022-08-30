Expert Connections
SILVER ALERT: Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, 61, missing from Altus

The Altus Police Department announced a Silver Alert out of Altus on Tuesday, following the...
The Altus Police Department announced a Silver Alert out of Altus on Tuesday, following the disappearance of 61-year-old Grace Ann Adams-Hoover.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department announced a Silver Alert out of Altus on Tuesday, following the disappearance of 61-year-old Grace Ann Adams-Hoover.

According to officials with Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Adams-Hoover is a white female, last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 29 in Altus.

Adams-Hoover is approximately 5 ft. and 114 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.

She may also be using a walker due to a recent stroke.

If you have seen Adams-Hoover or have information about her whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Altus Police Department at (580) 481-2296.

