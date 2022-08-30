Willow Avenue in Duncan closed for street repairs

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Duncan who frequent Willow Ave will need to find alternate routes this week.

Beginning Wednesday, the city of Duncan will close Willow Ave between 12th and 15th street during work hours to finish up street repairs.

City officials said local access to properties in the area will be maintained at all times, and they hope to have the road back open by September 8.

They ask that drivers use caution in the area and observe the posted warning signs.

