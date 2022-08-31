Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Muggy air mass remains in place with rain chances staying alive through the weekend

Seasonal temperatures to end the workweek
By Noel Rehm
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms primarily along and south of the Red River. If a storm is able to become organized it could be capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of quarters and localized flooding. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

On Wednesday, a few peaks of sunshine with highs topping out in the low 90s. However, there will be elevated dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s that will allow feels-like temperatures to get into the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. A slow moving front will be draped just south of the Red River allowing for a higher chance for rain in Northwest Texas. while a stray shower or storm is possible in Southwest Oklahoma.

There will be a shortwave off the Rockies that will interact with old outflow boundaries and a moist air mass to bring the chance for scattered showers and storms starting Thursday morning and continue throughout the day.

The ridge of high pressure staying across the Desert Southwest will favor additional shortwaves keeping rain chances alive on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will cool off into the low 90s which is typical for this time of year.

