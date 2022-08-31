Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Tropical-like environment remains in place with daily rain chances through next week

Localized flooding primary threat for storms that develop
By Noel Rehm
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, cloudy skies with a few lingering showers along a dissipating front south of the Red River. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.

Grab an umbrella or rain gear for the morning commute as models are in agreement on an gradual increase in shower and thunderstorm activity by daybreak. There will be a few peaks of sunshine later in the afternoon with highs on managing to rebound into the mid 80s. The tropical-like air mass in place will allow for a pop up shower or storm at any given time during the day that could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Another nearby shortwave could initiate more storms late tomorrow night for areas mainly west of I-44.

Once the front completely exits the area on Friday, slightly drier air will allow for a limited coverage of rain and more sunshine. Models are not completely in agreement on the strength of the shortwave trough the moves across the area over the weekend. It appears there will be a higher chance for rain on Saturday compared to Sunday.

Beyond the weekend, the forecast becomes very challenging and depends on the development of a nearby cutoff low and the interaction that it has with the amount of moisture in place. As a result, the chance for hit and miss showers and storms remains a possibility early next week.

