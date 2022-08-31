Comanche man sentenced to 10 years for child sexual abuse
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Richard Lee Mann, 47, from Comanche was sentenced on four counts of child sexual abuse in Stephens County on Monday.
This week, a judge sentenced Mann to serve 10 years in prison, with 7 years in, and 3 years suspended, a total of $4,000 in fines, and mandatory registration as a sex offender.
Mann was arrested in May 2021, after investigators said he had sex with an underage girl on multiple occasions.
A statement backed by Mann’s own admission.
