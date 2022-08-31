Expert Connections
Eagle Scout brings the USS Oklahoma City anchor to Elmer Thomas

On Tuesday, the Anchor from a decommissioned Nuclear Submarine found a new home, in a memorial set up at Elmer Thomas Park here in Lawton.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Anchor from a decommissioned Nuclear Submarine found a new home, in a memorial set up at Elmer Thomas Park here in Lawton.

The USS Oklahoma City, was a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine that was last stationed in Guam, before it was recently decommissioned.

Meanwhile, Matthew Aguilar, a Texoma Boy Scout was looking to earn the rank of Eagle by completing a project which benefited his community.

Thanks to a ranking Navy Family Member and a little dedication, Aguilar was able to complete his project by getting the anchor from the submarine displayed here in Lawton.

“I see alot of people, especially my generation, that cower away from things that look too big for you. And I mean you get told it all the time, they’re like ‘the sky is the limit’ but you wouldn’t think and I wouldn’t of thought 2 years ago that I’d have a nuclear submarine anchor as my project. I originally wanted to do a bench, I was like ‘I’ll just sit that down, get it done, then leave. But I wanted to go higher than that and give myself a challenge, and it ends up working. You just gotta push,” said Aguilar.

The display is still missing some final touches, but should be complete soon.

Aguilar said his favorite part of the project was getting to meet new people, but overall, he hopes the anchor will inspire others to do big things for their community.

