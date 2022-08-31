Faxon family asks for community help following farm equipment theft

FAXON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family living in Faxon has asked for the public’s help recovering stolen farm equipment, worth tens of thousands of dollars.

According to a Comanche County Sheriff’s Department Incident Report, the theft took place at a home on Southwest Baseline.

The homeowner told deputies that a man cut a chain fence to gain access to their property, stealing a welder, miscellaneous farm equipment and a trailer.

Bryan Hargrove, a young man living at the property, said this is the 4th time their farm has been burglarized recently.

“We’ve put some stronger locks on our gates and stuff, we have a combination lock but it still ended up getting broken into. We have put up different cameras all around the place, that are definitely helping to secure the place more. And just like last time, the man that we seen on camera ended up breaking in, if we didn’t have the cameras we wouldn’t have been able to see who he was,” said Hargrove.

If you have any information on this crime you’re asked to contact the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office by phone at (580) 353-4280 or by email at crimetips@sheriffcomanche.com

