First Alert Forecast: Highs in the 80s/90s Today! | 8/31AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While todays number aren’t in yet, I’m confident we’ll add one last tally to the below-average box as highs today will only rise into the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds as of writing this are currently out of the north but will shift towards the south through the afternoon, remaining light at 5 to 15mph.

We’ll continue the muggy and cloudy conditions through the morning commute with temperatures remaining in the 70s for all locations. Isolated to scattered showers are possible again this afternoon. Storms are looking to remain just under severe criteria but a few elevated storms aren’t out of the question. Storms will produce heavy rainfall with a potential for flash flooding along with frequent thunder/lightning!

As tomorrow starts the month of September, highs for the first week are looking to remain below average with cloudy skies and daily rain chances. Isolated strong storms will be possible over the next week, but the risk of severe weather will remain relatively low. Temperatures to start the day tomorrow will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with cloudy skies. As a disturbance moves across the Rockies and enough moisture in place, numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible most of the day tomorrow. Highs will only rise into the mid 80s given the cloud cover/ rain. South winds at 5 to 15mph.

The bulk of the rain will shift east by Friday afternoon and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds to end the work week. Highs will rebound back into the upper 80s to low 90s with light south to southeast winds. Friday night football, as of today, looks to be mostly dry but expect temperatures near 87° with muggy conditions and light winds for the start of the games.

Both days over the weekend will see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Models vary significantly on how a development of a low-closed will play out. This could lead to one of two scenarios. Regardless of how things play out, there’s still time to iron out the details. What we do know is temperatures to start next week will remain in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

