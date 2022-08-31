Guilty plea for man accused in Duncan drive-thru murder

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man accused of murdering a convenience store clerk in April 2021 entered a blind plea of guilty Monday.

Samuel Varela Junior, 19, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a weapon.

Investigators said Varela fatally shot the clerk, 20-year-old Malaki Stone, through a drive-thru window at the Chisholm Corner on 9th and Bois D’Arc in Duncan.

An employee at another gas station also told investigators that Varela attempted robbing them earlier the same night of the murder.

Sentencing for Varela is set for Nov. 14 at 9 a.m.

