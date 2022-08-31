Expert Connections
Interview: Museum of the Great Plains discusses multiple exciting events

7News was joined by Museum Assistant Director Kevin Lawrence, who shared more information on all their upcoming plans.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Museum of the Great Plains has started preparations for a number of upcoming special events for the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

7News was joined by Museum Assistant Director Kevin Lawrence, who shared more information on all their upcoming plans.

Coming up on Sept. 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the museum will host a “Member’s Only” event, followed by a Low Stimulus Event on Sunday, September 25 from 10 a.m. until noon.

The museum is also participating in the upcoming Texoma Gives campaign on Sept. 8, but if residents are interested in helping now, early donations are already being accepted.

To make a donation to The Museum of the Great Plains for Texoma Gives, click here.

For more information on museum events, click here.

