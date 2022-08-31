UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th Street.

Upon arrival Lawton Police found one male with a gunshot wound, who was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, and later succumbed to his injuries.

Officials with LPD said all parties involved in the incident are currently cooperating with the investigation, and a suspect is not in custody at this time.

The incident is still under investigation by the Lawton Police Department.

