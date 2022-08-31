Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting

Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th Street.

Upon arrival Lawton Police found one male with a gunshot wound, who was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, and later succumbed to his injuries.

Officials with LPD said all parties involved in the incident are currently cooperating with the investigation, and a suspect is not in custody at this time.

The incident is still under investigation by the Lawton Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD confirms one death from Saturday night wreck, releases name
LPD is asking for witnesses to come forward on recent car crash
LPD is asking for witnesses to come forward on recent car crash
Applications for the City of Lawton’s Elk Hunt are now available to local residents, according...
Application now available for City of Lawton Elk Hunt 2022
A family living in Faxon has asked for the public’s help recovering stolen farm equipment,...
Faxon family asks for community help following farm equipment theft
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says

Latest News

The City of Duncan will be limiting access to the eastbound lanes on Main Street Thursday, as...
Main Street in Duncan closed Thursday for water main repairs
Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which...
LPD investigates Tuesday night shooting in north Lawton
Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a...
UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur
Isolated to scattered showers are possible again this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Highs in the 80s/90s Today! | 8/31AM