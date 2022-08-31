LPS on high-alert following possible threat on social media

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a possible planned shooting which was posted to Facebook overnight.

Wednesday morning LPS officials released a statement reassuring parents the post was evaluated and, since it came from out of state, was not deemed a security threat to students. The statement is below.

The threat originated in a social media post on Facebook, it has since been deleted.

However, LPS officials called MacArthur Middle School parents at 9:58 a.m. after students were placed under lockdown. At this time, we do not know if this is in connection with the original threat. We have reached out to Lawton Public Schools regarding the phone call and the lockdown, but they have not answered our calls. LPS officials have not posted a message about the lockdown to Facebook at this time.

Officials with the Lawton Police Department said they would continue to increase patrols near schools throughout the day, and assist the Lawton Public Schools Police Department in every way possible.

