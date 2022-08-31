Main Street in Duncan closed Thursday for water main repairs

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan will be limiting access to the eastbound lanes on Main Street Thursday, as crews make repairs to a water main.

Starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, on Main Street and 11th Street, the eastbound lanes will be restricted to only one lane, which may impact traffic.

City officials warn that homes and businesses near the area may be without water or experience low water pressure until repairs are complete.

Local access to properties in the area of the repairs will be maintained, however, drivers are urged to use caution and pay attention to postage signage.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.