New plans for former Super 9 Motel

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s city council determined the Super 9 Motel was dilapidated a few months back.

The demolition has now been completed and clean up is underway.

“It’s been vacant for so long, it was starting to deteriorate, there was structural issues with the property. There were a lot of vagrants going in and out and out breaking in,” said Bowen.

The city says demolition was carried out by the owners of the property, after the city council determined the old motel was rundown and in disrepair.

The property has been vacant and deteriorating for several years which attracted vagrants.

The new company has decided to build a new hotel in its place that targets military families..

“Something real nice for everyone to see when they first come in to Lawton, so it will be another hotel if all plans work out,” he said.

Bowen said this is only the beginning of their efforts to clean up the city.

“We’re really looking at trying to beautify it, we’re working on a few different projects in that area trying to clean it up, it is the first thing people see as they come into town so we want to make a good impression on people coming in to town,” he said.

Cowen hopes they can start doing more work by the start of the coming year.

“Hoping at the beginning of the year to make a real big push in that area with some small things and some larger things like super 9 but we have some plans that you should start seeing some pretty significant improvement at the beginning of the year,” he said.

Several neighbors in the area who said they are excited for the new changes coming.

