Park Jones Realty Report 8/30/22

Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are teaming up to give potential home buyers a closer look at the housing market as a whole here in Lawton.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are teaming up to give potential home buyers a closer look at the housing market as a whole here in Lawton.

The current number of active residential properties in the Lawton Board of Realtors are 284.

And on average, sellers are asking for just under $171,000, with an average sold price of about $169,500.

Approximately, 99.18 % of sellers receive their initial asking price.

Homes stay on the market for about 28 days on average.

2,115 properties have been sold and closed on in the last 12 months.

