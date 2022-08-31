Park Jones Realty Report 8/30/22

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are teaming up to give potential home buyers a closer look at the housing market as a whole here in Lawton.

The current number of active residential properties in the Lawton Board of Realtors are 284.

And on average, sellers are asking for just under $171,000, with an average sold price of about $169,500.

Approximately, 99.18 % of sellers receive their initial asking price.

Homes stay on the market for about 28 days on average.

2,115 properties have been sold and closed on in the last 12 months.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.