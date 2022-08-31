Expert Connections
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Bass Tournament

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re an avid fisher, then Fort Sill has an exciting event for you this weekend!

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about an upcoming Bass Tournament this weekend and other exciting events happening next week.

Beginning at 6 a.m. this Saturday out at LETRA, Fort Sill will be hosting a Bass Tournament that will be open to the public. Those wishing to participate in the event can register online prior to the event, or they can register in person. The tournament will cost $25 to enter, and the final weigh-in will be at 1 p.m.

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7th, at the Grierson Child Development Center, Fort Sill will host a Child & Youth Services Hiring Event. They will be holding interviews, fingerprint scanning, and beginning background checks on the spot. To apply, you must bring a resume, preference/priority documentation, and education certifications, such as a high school diploma, GED, or college transcript.

Aid also previewed a Doggie Days of Summer Pool Party event happening at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th, at the Quinette Pool on Fort Sill. Residents are encouraged to bring out their dogs for a fun time and the opportunity to win fun prizes, such as Laziest Sunbather, Best Water Fetch, and Biggest Splash.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

