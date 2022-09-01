7News First Alert Weather: More sunshine to end the workweek, but rain chances linger into the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, an upper-level low gradually moves away from Texoma bringing dry air into the area. This will limit the amount of showers after sunset with many areas staying dry. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

On Friday, a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the low 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. A cluster of showers and storms will develop in Kansas and dive south into Oklahoma during the afternoon evening. The coverage will be isolated across Texoma with the chance for an isolated strong storm.

Models are not completely in agreement on how strong the next shortwave trough will be to kick off the weekend, but it appears that isolated showers and storms are possible. Sunday will be the day to enjoy outdoors with a lower coverage of rain.

There will be a nearby cutoff low that develops in Texas and a longwave trough that dips in the state of Oklahoma. The forecast becomes challenging and rain chances early next week will be dependent on the location of both features and the amount of moisture in place.

