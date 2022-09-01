Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old girl last seen in Indianapolis

An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings (left), who is believed to be...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings (left), who is believed to be with 32-year-old Monica Burdine (right).(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA/Gray News) - Indiana State Police (ISP) have issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning in Indianapolis.

Police say they are looking for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings, who was last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with an emblem in the middle, sky-blue pants, and black and white shoes.

Authorities say she is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police believe she is with 32-year-old Monica Burdine, who is believed to be driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate 233BXA.

Burdine was last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts and white shoes.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which...
UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting
Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a...
UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur
motel is demolished and clean up is underway
New plans for former Super 9 Motel
First responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to a gas station on Flowermound and E. Gore...
UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting
Duncan man accused of murdering a convenience store clerk in April 2021 entered a blind plea of...
Guilty plea for man accused in Duncan drive-thru murder

Latest News

FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
R. Kelly tells judge he won’t testify at ongoing trial
Biden delivers speech on 'extremist threats' to democracy
LPD needs your help finding the suspect in this image, who they believe was involved in a...
LPD searches for suspect in EZ GO shooting
United States Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses business leaders during a congressional...
Judge again denies Graham’s effort to skirt Georgia subpoena
AMAZING: Former elementary school janitor works his way up to principal