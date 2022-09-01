Burglary suspect arrested after looming over sleeping homeowner, according to officers

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Police arrested and charged a man with first degree burglary after he was found by a homeowner Sunday.

The catch? The homeowner found the suspect hovering over him while he slept.

Officer said Javier Garcia, 45, was chased from the resident’s home on North Hightower, and eventually arrested on Wednesday when he was identified by patrol officers.

Garcia is also charged with possessing a firearm after former felony conviction, feloniously pointing a firearm, larceny of a vehicle, and concealing stolen property.

