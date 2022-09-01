Comanche man faces 2 felony charges for lewd acts to a child

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - In Stephens County, A Comanche man is being held on a $2.5 million bond for lewd acts with a child under 12.

Zane Ray Valentine, was picked up Wednesday by Stephens County Police and is facing two felony charges for alleged child abuse that happened earlier in 2022.

Valentine’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.

He faces a minimum of 25 years in prison, with the possibility of life without parole, if convicted.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.