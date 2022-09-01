Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Comanche man faces 2 felony charges for lewd acts to a child

In Stephens County, A Comanche man is being held on a $2.5 million bond for lewd acts with a...
In Stephens County, A Comanche man is being held on a $2.5 million bond for lewd acts with a child under 12.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - In Stephens County, A Comanche man is being held on a $2.5 million bond for lewd acts with a child under 12.

Zane Ray Valentine, was picked up Wednesday by Stephens County Police and is facing two felony charges for alleged child abuse that happened earlier in 2022.

Valentine’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.

He faces a minimum of 25 years in prison, with the possibility of life without parole, if convicted.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which...
UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting
First responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to a gas station on Flowermound and E. Gore...
UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting
Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a...
UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur
motel is demolished and clean up is underway
New plans for former Super 9 Motel
Duncan man accused of murdering a convenience store clerk in April 2021 entered a blind plea of...
Guilty plea for man accused in Duncan drive-thru murder

Latest News

LPS is searching for this individual, who is believed to be a suspect in the Thursday morning...
LPD searches for suspect in EZ GO shooting
The CDC says sepsis killed over 200,000 people in the United States in 2019.
Medwatch: September is Sepsis Awareness Month
The CDC says sepsis killed over 200,000 people in the United States in 2019.
Medwatch: September is Sepsis Awareness Month
First responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to a gas station on Flowermound and E. Gore...
UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting