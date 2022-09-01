Devol man charged in 2021 shooting death of David Hawk

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Devol man charged in connection to a 2021 shooting death has been sentenced.

Joe Champion III has been sentenced to 18 years with the Department of Corrections.

He pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in the death of David Hawk.

Authorities say Champion was helping a friend move out of a home when he encountered Hawk, who was living in that building.

Champion reportedly told officers that Hawk grabbed a brick, which is when he shot the man.

Hawk’s autopsy found that he died due to a gunshot wound to the neck.

