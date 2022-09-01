EZ GO shooting suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This is the person the Lawton Police Department said this is their suspect for the shooting.

Police released this still image but have not released surveillance video.

Neighbors in the area said they think they recognize the suspect and that he frequently walks around the area.

Officials with the police department said when they got there two people were injured and taken to the hospital.

An EZ GO employee said no employees were shot and it was people inside the store.

I reached out to EZ GO to see if they’d be able to provide any information about the shooting, but they haven’t gotten back to me.

Officials said this is still an ongoing investigation and is asking the community to help identify the person on the surveillance camera.

