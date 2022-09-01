Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast: You’ll Need the Rain Gear | 9/1AM

By Lexie Walker
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You’ll need the rain gear walking out the door today. Models are in agreement on an rain/storms chances continuing through this afternoon. These storms are looking to produce heavy rainfall and frequent thunder and lightning. Some storms will be slow moving, especially closer to the Red River so flash flooding is a concern. Look for more cloud cover than sunshine with high temperatures only rising into the mid 80s. South to southwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

With a bit more drier air overhead tomorrow, rain coverage will be limited. We’ll see a bit more sunshine wit skies staying partly cloudy. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

Both days over the weekend will see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Models vary significantly on how a development of a low-closed will play out. This could lead to one of two scenarios. Regardless of how things play out, there’s still time to iron out the details. What we do know is temperatures to start next week will remain in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Have a great day! -LW

