Fort Sill National Cemetery invites residents to attend 2 unclaimed veteran funerals

The Fort Sill National Cemetery is inviting the community to attend a service for two unclaimed veterans.
By Cade Taylor
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fort Sill National Cemetery is inviting the community to attend a service for two unclaimed veterans.

It starts at 9 a.m. Friday morning at the Fort Sill National Cemetery at Shelter two.

The two veterans are James Carlson and Jason Goulet.

Carlson fought in World War II, and Goulet fought in the Persian Gulf.

Officials with the cemetery are hoping residents will attend the funeral, so these soliders are not buried alone.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

