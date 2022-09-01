Fort Sill National Cemetery invites residents to attend 2 unclaimed veteran funerals

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fort Sill National Cemetery is inviting the community to attend a service for two unclaimed veterans.

It starts at 9 a.m. Friday morning at the Fort Sill National Cemetery at Shelter two.

The two veterans are James Carlson and Jason Goulet.

Carlson fought in World War II, and Goulet fought in the Persian Gulf.

Officials with the cemetery are hoping residents will attend the funeral, so these soliders are not buried alone.

