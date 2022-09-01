Incarcerated vets to receive new telehealth services

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County will be the first of three to receive this service thanks to the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs in Oklahoma City.

This will be at no cost to the detention center.

Comanche county was chosen first due to the distance and the number of incarcerated veterans.

The Veterans Justice Outreach program tries to assist with treatment that may help keep veterans out of trouble.

Homeless program coordinator, Cale Powers, said the VA tries to match each vet with a treatment to match their need.

“The ability to provide the outreach to provide the outreach to folks while they are incarcerated, figure out what maybe on the outside we can help with and give them that information is invaluable,” said Powers.

They start by meeting with each inmate who identified as a vet for an evaluation and go from there.

Powers said sometimes providing that information to the attorney is helpful.

“There has been instances where the attorney has been able to talk to the public defender about hey there’s this treatment available we believe that if this person wasn’t in jail we could get them this treatment and it’s worked,” she said.

Administrator for the Comanche County Detention Center said this makes things easier for everyone involved.

“This came along as a way for them not to really interrupt what we are doing here and it makes it easier on them of course, because they don’t have to come down here,” said Hobbs.

Prior to this change a social worker would visit the detention center once a month to meet with each inmate.

Using the teleheath service will also helps with the jails security.

“It gets a quicker response I’m sure and it doesn’t interrupt the security of the facility bringing people down, you have to pull the inmates for the interview and we have to watch over them,” he said.

Hobbs said the only thing the detention center is required to do is provide a confidential place for these calls to adhere to HIPAA laws.

They hope to begin by the end of this month. The VA center also said that the next county to receive telehealth services for their inmates will be Cleveland County,

