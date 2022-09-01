Interview: Lawton Public Library Previews September Events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The month of September is a busy one for the Lawton Public Library.

7News spoke with Hannah Hiller, the Community Engagement Associate for the Lawton Public Library, about the many events they have coming up this month.

One exciting concept returning to the library is their Early Reader’s Academy, which comprises age-based classes that promote school readiness skills for the young readers of Lawton. Part of that academy is Big Adventurers and Little Explorers.

From 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on September 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th, the library will host Big Adventurers. It focuses on teaching early literacy through fingerplays, rhymes, stories, songs, and music and is designed for children ages 3 through 6.

Little Explorers will take place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on September 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th. The class uses rhymes, bounces, fingerplays, and songs that promote school readiness skills for children three and under.

The library will also host a Children’s Book Swap from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th, designed for those 18 and under. Community members are encouraged to bring in new or gently used books and swap them for an equal amount of new-to-you books.

Plus, the Lawton Public Library is accepting jokes for their Joke Writing Contest, happening all month long. You can submit your joke at the main or branch library. The winner of the contest will receive a gift basket from Raising Canes.

For more information, you can visit the Lawton Public Library website here.

