Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Judge declines to overturn Elizabeth Holmes guilty verdict

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, middle, and her mother, Noel Holmes, left, arrive at...
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, middle, and her mother, Noel Holmes, left, arrive at federal court in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday tentatively declined to overturn the jury conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. That leaves the former Silicon Valley star a step closer to serving prison time.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila won’t make that decision final until Oct. 17, when he is scheduled to sentence Holmes in the same San Jose, California, courtroom where a jury found her guilty of duping investors in her much-hyped blood-testing startup.

Holmes, 38, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, plus restitution, for lying to investors about a Theranos technology she hailed as a revolution in healthcare but which in practice produced dangerously inaccurate results.

Amy Saharia, one of Holmes’ lawyers, tried to persuade Davila that the jury of eight men and four women had acted irrationally during their seven days of deliberations. The judge concluded that the jurors drew reasonable inferences from evidence presented at the trial, although he said he would still review some cases Saharia presented before making a final decision.

Thursday’s 90-minute hearing marked the first time Holmes has returned to the court since her Jan. 3 conviction. The verdict ended a nearly four-month trial that recounted Holmes’ remarkable rise from a Stanford University dropout in 2003 to a lionized entrepreneur once worth $4.5 billion before it all unraveled in 2015.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which...
UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting
First responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to a gas station on Flowermound and E. Gore...
UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting
Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a...
UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur
motel is demolished and clean up is underway
New plans for former Super 9 Motel
Duncan man accused of murdering a convenience store clerk in April 2021 entered a blind plea of...
Guilty plea for man accused in Duncan drive-thru murder

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden, who largely avoided even referring to...
Biden’s prime-time speech: Trumpism threatens democracy
A California mom is concerned that someone could be using a drone to spy on her family.
Drone hovers over house, peeps into daughter's room, mother says
Federal agents put evidence boxes into a car outside a Park Avenue high-rise on Thursday, Sep....
US agents search properties linked to Russian oligarch
A man is in custody in Altus, after images of child pornography were traced back to him.
Man arrested in Altus on child pornography charges, faces $250,000 bond