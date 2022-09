LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the east side of Lawton Thursday morning.

First responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to a gas station on Flowermound and E. Gore Blvd.

This is a developing story. When LPD shares more information with 7News, we’ll pass it along to you.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.