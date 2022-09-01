Man arrested in Altus on child pornography charges, faces $250,000 bond

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in custody in Altus, after images of child pornography were traced back to him.

Steven Rosalez, 35, is now behind bars after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alerted Altus authorities about the illegal images.

He was booked in the Jackson County Jail on one charge of Possessing Child Pornography, however, authorities believe he will also face additional charges as the investigation continues.

He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

