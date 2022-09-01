Rooted In Ranch Oak Reunion kicks off Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s first all Black middle-class neighborhood is gearing up for their first official reunion, which kicks off on Friday and continues through Sunday.

Ranch Oaks was established in 1966, and since then, the neighborhood has welcomed hundreds of families.

The weekend begins with a Meet and Greet at the Fairfield Inn between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, before attendees head out to the Lawton-MacArthur Football game.

On Saturday, they’re having a cookout between 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the George Lee Park, with a banquet scheduled for that night.

Committee member Liz Jenkins-Austin said the weekend will then wrap up with a special church service at the Barnett Chapel on Southwest Overland Drive.

“It was designed, initially, for people who were either raised in Ranch Oaks, lived in Ranch Oaks, or has some kind of close connect ties with the Ranch Oaks and it has grown more than we could have even imagined. But we thank god for this, so at least we’ll get to see a lot of old friends and people,” Jenkins-Austin

All of the events planned for this weekend, except for the Banquet, will be free.

However, tickets to the banquet have already sold out.

Residents need to have lived in or have ties to the Ranch Oaks neighborhood in someway to attend.

