STATE RELEASES MAP OF UNSAFE BRIDGES

Southwest Oklahoma. (KSWO) - Safety is a top priority when managing a bus full of children. To keep them safe... the state department of transportation has published a map of bridges that are unsafe for school buses to cross.

The weight of a full school bus is more than some bridges are designed to handle.

Lawton and Duncan Public Schools said their regular routes are not impacted, but there is still a risk when buses are traveling out of town.

”We can keep up with where our buses go and we can mark those areas. They have a mapping system that’ll help them know where they shouldn’t be but we really don’t have those areas right now,” said Lawton Public School superintendent Kevin Hime.

LPS is still evaluating the information, but say they are developing a system to communicate and identify which areas are unsafe.

Parents can also monitor their child’s bus by using the SafeStop app -- which is designed to track school bus routes.

