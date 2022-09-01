Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic

Expert Connections
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danielle has formed Thursday in the Atlantic, but is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so.

The storm is centered about 960 miles west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph.

The hurricane center says the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.

