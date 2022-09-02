Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

7News First Alert Weather: Isolated rain chances persist as we head into Labor Day weekend

Near-average temperatures through the next several days
First Alert Forecast 9/2 AM
By Josh Reiter
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We start off this Friday morning with mild temperatures, light southerly winds, and humid conditions. Mostly clear skies through most of the morning will eventually transition into partly cloudy skies for some later this afternoon, as the moist tropical airmass continues to remain in place over the Southern Plains. This moisture, along with an upper-level trough across the central plains, will allow for a few isolated showers and storms to pop-up across eastern and southern Texoma counties this afternoon and evening. Most will remain dry, though keep that umbrella on you just in case a shower forms overhead. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, though don’t expect any kind of washout as precipitation will be limited.

Tonight we will continue to keep the chance for rain in the forecast, but will be low in the 10-20% range, with chances decreasing the farther into the night we go. Other than that, expect partly cloudy skies with light winds and lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

This upcoming weekend will see a similar set-up to the past couple of days: near-average temperatures with variable clouds and isolated chances for rain. Most will not see any significant rain or storms, so don’t go about cancelling any weekend plans, but keep that chance of showers and storms in mind as you head throughout the next couple of days. Based on current models, Saturday will see widely-isolated, but low, rain coverage spread out across Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas, with Sunday having little-to-no rain coverage. Most will remain dry, as precipitation accumulation is less than a third of an inch between now and Labor Day. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s with partly cloudy and mostly sunny skies, so overall a nice and enjoyable weekend even with the chance for rain.

Early next week is a little more finicky when it comes to rain chances, as it all depends on the positioning of an upper-level weather pattern. As of this morning, we look to remain dry for most, if not all, through the first few days of next week. This means that conditions should be mostly sunny and warm for those celebrating Labor Day. By the middle of next week, models begin to deviate on what we can expect in terms of rain, but for now we will keep isolated-to-scattered showers and storms in the forecast as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will continue to funnel into the Southern Plains. Temperatures throughout next week will remain unchanged and near-seasonal in the low 90s and upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to a gas station on Flowermound and E. Gore...
UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting
Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which...
UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting
EZ GO shooting update: LPD is looking for suspect in photo
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
US Marshals capture ex-Marine, most wanted murder suspect in Central America
In Stephens County, A Comanche man is being held on a $2.5 million bond for lewd acts with a...
Comanche man faces 2 felony charges for lewd acts to a child

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: More sunshine to end the workweek, but rain chances linger into the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Forecast 9/2 AM
First Alert Forecast 9/2 AM
You’ll need the rain gear walking out the door today
First Alert Forecast: You’ll Need the Rain Gear | 9/1AM