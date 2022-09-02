7News First Alert Weather: Isolated rain chances persist as we head into Labor Day weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We start off this Friday morning with mild temperatures, light southerly winds, and humid conditions. Mostly clear skies through most of the morning will eventually transition into partly cloudy skies for some later this afternoon, as the moist tropical airmass continues to remain in place over the Southern Plains. This moisture, along with an upper-level trough across the central plains, will allow for a few isolated showers and storms to pop-up across eastern and southern Texoma counties this afternoon and evening. Most will remain dry, though keep that umbrella on you just in case a shower forms overhead. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, though don’t expect any kind of washout as precipitation will be limited.

Tonight we will continue to keep the chance for rain in the forecast, but will be low in the 10-20% range, with chances decreasing the farther into the night we go. Other than that, expect partly cloudy skies with light winds and lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

This upcoming weekend will see a similar set-up to the past couple of days: near-average temperatures with variable clouds and isolated chances for rain. Most will not see any significant rain or storms, so don’t go about cancelling any weekend plans, but keep that chance of showers and storms in mind as you head throughout the next couple of days. Based on current models, Saturday will see widely-isolated, but low, rain coverage spread out across Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas, with Sunday having little-to-no rain coverage. Most will remain dry, as precipitation accumulation is less than a third of an inch between now and Labor Day. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s with partly cloudy and mostly sunny skies, so overall a nice and enjoyable weekend even with the chance for rain.

Early next week is a little more finicky when it comes to rain chances, as it all depends on the positioning of an upper-level weather pattern. As of this morning, we look to remain dry for most, if not all, through the first few days of next week. This means that conditions should be mostly sunny and warm for those celebrating Labor Day. By the middle of next week, models begin to deviate on what we can expect in terms of rain, but for now we will keep isolated-to-scattered showers and storms in the forecast as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will continue to funnel into the Southern Plains. Temperatures throughout next week will remain unchanged and near-seasonal in the low 90s and upper 80s.

