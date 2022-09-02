Fletcher Free Fair kicks off Friday

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The Town of Fletcher is set to host their annual Free Fair on Friday, featuring beef, goat, sheep and swine shows.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday with a parade down main street, followed by a 6 p.m. swine show.

A pie auction benefiting the Fletcher School Library will begin at 7 p.m., along with live music, food and games on the midway.

So, pick up your Fair Books at Fletcher Town Hall and come out and enjoy the fair!

For more information, visit the Town of Fletcher Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.