Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Fletcher Free Fair kicks off Friday

The Town of Fletcher is set to host their annual Free Fair on Friday, featuring beef, goat,...
The Town of Fletcher is set to host their annual Free Fair on Friday, featuring beef, goat, sheep and swine shows.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The Town of Fletcher is set to host their annual Free Fair on Friday, featuring beef, goat, sheep and swine shows.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday with a parade down main street, followed by a 6 p.m. swine show.

A pie auction benefiting the Fletcher School Library will begin at 7 p.m., along with live music, food and games on the midway.

So, pick up your Fair Books at Fletcher Town Hall and come out and enjoy the fair!

For more information, visit the Town of Fletcher Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to a gas station on Flowermound and E. Gore...
UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting
EZ GO shooting update: LPD is looking for suspect in photo
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which...
UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
US Marshals capture ex-Marine, most wanted murder suspect in Central America
In Stephens County, A Comanche man is being held on a $2.5 million bond for lewd acts with a...
Comanche man faces 2 felony charges for lewd acts to a child

Latest News

Lawton's first all Black middle-class neighborhood is gearing up for their first official...
Rooted In Ranch Oak Reunion kicks off Friday
Interview: Lawton Public Library Previews September Events
Interview: Lawton Public Library Previews September Events
Lawton's first all Black middle-class neighborhood is gearing up for their first official...
Rooted In Ranch Oak Reunion kicks off Friday
Interview: Lawton Public Library Previews September Events
Interview: Lawton Public Library Previews September Events