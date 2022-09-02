Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - " When we arrived on scene we found a man suffering from pretty serious injuries to his arms hands and legs he was unable to stand on his own we had to assist him to an area of safety while we held the dogs at gunpoint”, said Sgt. Bryan Eades

The man attacked was retired Duncan Police Lt. Darrell Schemit. It happened on 4th street between sycamore and cypress St. Sgt. Eades say the dogs were running around throughout the neighborhood and were not watched by their owner.

“The dogs were not fenced in. They were not on a leash, two pretty good sized pit bull dogs probably 100 pounds and then there were two pit puppies that were running around with them. We waited for animal control to come to the scene to take the animals into their possession”, said Eades.

All four animals were taken by Duncan Animal Control. Schemit was transported to a hospital in Oklahoma City. He is doing fine and will need surgery in the coming weeks. The owner of the dogs, Abraham Morales, was located and arrested the next day.

“Abraham Morales, that subject was located the next day and taken into custody for multiple warrants for his arrest and he was issued or is in the process of being issued citations from our animal control officers. He’s in custody at the Stevens county jail only takes care of his warrants”, said Eades.

Sgt. Eades recommends owners be responsible for your animals, especially ones of a bigger size, and keep their shots up to date.

