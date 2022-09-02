Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs

By Darrell Brown
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - " When we arrived on scene we found a man suffering from pretty serious injuries to his arms hands and legs he was unable to stand on his own we had to assist him to an area of safety while we held the dogs at gunpoint”, said Sgt. Bryan Eades

The man attacked was retired Duncan Police Lt. Darrell Schemit. It happened on 4th street between sycamore and cypress St. Sgt. Eades say the dogs were running around throughout the neighborhood and were not watched by their owner.

“The dogs were not fenced in. They were not on a leash, two pretty good sized pit bull dogs probably 100 pounds and then there were two pit puppies that were running around with them. We waited for animal control to come to the scene to take the animals into their possession”, said Eades.

All four animals were taken by Duncan Animal Control. Schemit was transported to a hospital in Oklahoma City. He is doing fine and will need surgery in the coming weeks. The owner of the dogs, Abraham Morales, was located and arrested the next day.

“Abraham Morales, that subject was located the next day and taken into custody for multiple warrants for his arrest and he was issued or is in the process of being issued citations from our animal control officers. He’s in custody at the Stevens county jail only takes care of his warrants”, said Eades.

Sgt. Eades recommends owners be responsible for your animals, especially ones of a bigger size, and keep their shots up to date.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to a gas station on Flowermound and E. Gore...
UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting
Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which...
UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting
Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a...
UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur
motel is demolished and clean up is underway
New plans for former Super 9 Motel
Duncan man accused of murdering a convenience store clerk in April 2021 entered a blind plea of...
Guilty plea for man accused in Duncan drive-thru murder

Latest News

EZ GO shooting update: LPD is looking for suspect in photo
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
Comanche County Detention Center will soon receive new teleheath service for their incarcerated...
Incarcerated vets to receive new telehealth services
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: More sunshine to end the workweek, but rain chances linger into the weekend
Lawton's first all Black middle-class neighborhood is gearing up for their first official...
Rooted In Ranch Oak Reunion kicks off Friday