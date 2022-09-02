Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week alone, there have been two shootings. One person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital.

“The fact that criminals are getting so bold, and things are happening in broad daylight. Early in the morning when people are out pumping gas or getting coffee that’s tough,” a resident who lives in an apartment complex right next door to where two people were shot said.

She said she walks to the store frequently to grab something to eat, a cup of coffee or just to socialize with employees.

“And it is scary knowing that I can go over there and something just happens. You know I see kids walking through the apartment just to go get candy of all kinds of ages and that’s also concerning,” she said.

She said she recently moved back to Lawton to be closer to her parents and the shooting has shattered her sense of security.

“I was looking to move to the west side, but for some reason, something inside me was like no because my safe haven is over here on the east side and it’s been my safe haven for some many years. And to come home and to see so much crime, especially now a lot more on the east side it’s scary and it’s sad and it hurts,” she said.

Pastor Garcia is a former Police officer, who gave up his career to pastor the Church of Lawton. He said Lawton should live by the traits of 1 Corinthians 13 and violence will go down.

Garcia said it’s not the gun, but the person with a gun that causes violence.

“It’s just a tool and it’s who’s hands it’s that weapon in. It could either be used to provide for a family or be used to take somebodies life. Kind of like a brick, a brick can be used to build a home or can be used to bust a window and causes destruction,” said Garcia

Pastor Garcia said violence is the product of hate. He said in today’s society hate is running rampant and the solution is love.

Lawton police have not released any details about yesterday’s shooting other than two people were taken to the hospital.

7News is also waiting on information from Tuesday night’s shooting where a man was killed.

